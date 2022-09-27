2022 World Cup: Ghana coach Addo to ring changes for Nicaragua friendly

Ghana coach Otto Addo will make changes to the team that lost to Brazil when the Black Stars face Nicaragua on Friday.

Addo is expected to start players who came on as substitutes in Friday's humiliating defeat in Le Havre.

Inaki Williams, Mohammed Salisu, and Tariq Lamptey, who provided stability to the team when they came off the bench last week, are expected to start on Tuesday.

That means Felix Afena-Gyan, Denis Odoi and Kamaldeen Sulemana are likely to start on the bench.

After a shambolic first-half display that resulted in a mauling at the hands of Brazil, Addo’s side are under pressure to respond convincingly against minnows in Lorca.

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder admitted he made mistakes against the five-time world champions and is not expected to make them again.

"I don’t know, like I said it’s a different match for everyone to know. For me, I can ring over a team and play against the next team. But every team demands different things so I need to pick the players which I need for that game.

"Even though somebody may have scored three goals in one game doesn’t mean he has to play in the other game. Because the games and the teams or opponents are different and so different demands for each game I have to bring players," said Addo at a pre-match presser on Monday.