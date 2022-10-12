2022 World Cup: Ghana defender Baba Rahman back in training after injury recovery

Ghana has received a huge boost ahead of the 2022 World Cup after defender Baba Rahman recovered from an injury setback early.

Rahman injured his hamstring in training after the September international break and was expected to miss a month.

However, Ghanasoccernet can confirm that the left-back is back in training and could play for Reading this weekend.

Reading manager Paul Ince was pleased to see the 28-year-old return to training on Tuesday.

Rahman could be involved in Saturday's Championship clash against West Brom as Reading aim to bounce back from last weekend's defeat at QPR.

Rahman returned quickly because Chelsea took matters into their own hands, assigning him a specialist who worked on him and ensured he didn't sit out for long.

Black Stars technical team, who see Rahman as an important player for the national team ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, will also welcome his injury return.

Rahman is on loan at Reading and has only made three appearances so far this season due to late arrival and injury.