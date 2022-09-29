2022 World Cup: Ghana eye revenge against Uruguay in Group H

Ghana will attempt to become the first African country to reach the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar, seeking vengeance on the Uruguay team that controversially prevented them from doing so in 2010.

Luis Suarez saved Dominic Adiyiah's goal-bound effort that would have sent Ghana through 12 years ago in a match that still haunts Black Stars.

Despite the fact that Suarez was sent off, Asamoah Gyan's penalty hit the crossbar. La Celeste eventually won the game on penalties.

The Black Stars are coming off a disastrous showing at the Africa Cup of Nations 2021. For the first time in their history, the four-time champions failed to win a group stage match, finishing bottom of the table.

However, with Otto Addo at the helm, their squad will most likely look very different when they take the field for their first match against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974.

Technical adviser Chris Hughton has already persuaded five foreign-born players of Ghanaian descent, including Brighton fullback Tariq Lamptey, Southampton centre-back Mohammed Salisu, and Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams, to switch alliances for the 2022 World Cup.

Along with Ghanaian football dynasty brothers Jordan and Andre Ayew, Arsenal's Thomas Partey has emerged as a key player for the Africans. Nonetheless, the midfielder will need to overcome his current injury woes if he is to assist his team in navigating the tournament group stages in Qatar.