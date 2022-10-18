2022 World Cup: Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott looking forward to Portugal clash

Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott is looking forward to the first match of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar against Portugal.

The Black Stars will take on the former European champions, whose captain Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping for another goal against the four-time African champions.

The Manchester United star scored the game-winning goal against Portugal in the 2014 World Cup, which the Europeans won 2-1. That result counted for nothing as both teams exited the tournament.

However, the meeting next month is critical, with both teams looking to get off to a winning start. It is expected to be a tough match, and Wollacott hopes to be in goal for Ghana.

"Yeh Yeh, it's obviously a big team, big country, and big players. I am confident that we will great preparations for the games," he told Oyerepa FM.

"The magnitude of Ronaldo is the face of football ever known and recognised, so the opportunity to play against them will be fantastic."

After Portugal, Ghana will play South Korea and then Uruguay in their final group game on December 2.