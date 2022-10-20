2022 World Cup: Ghana government cautioned against sponsoring supporters to Qatar

Former Sports Minister Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has requested that the government refrain from using funds to sponsor fans to the 2022 World Cup given Ghana's current economic situation.

The global tournament will take place in Qatar, from November 20–December 18, 2022, with 32 national teams competing for the coveted trophy including Ghana's Black Stars.

Ankrah, who is a stalwart in the opposition National Democratic Congress, told GNA Sports that, based on his experience as a former minister, he would not advise the state to sponsor supporters.

He led Ghana to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, which was a total disaster due to camp indiscipline, which resulted in the dismissal of Sulley Muntari and Kevin-Prince Boateng, as well as poor performance on the field.

He said, “with my experience, I’m against the government taking supporters to the World Cup. In my time, there was no funding to take supporters to the World Cup. And I took it upon myself to raise money from corporate bodies and it was very difficult but in the end, we raised almost GHC5million and we were able to take supporters.

“But it came with all kind of issues and challenges, and for me, it was not worth it. If people think they want to go to Qatar and they can afford it, they should pay and go themselves. I don’t think the ministry should spend time and energy to do that.”

Following the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, it was reported that hundreds of Ghanaian supporters sought asylum, citing inter-religious conflicts in Ghana.

The Dzamefe Committee of Enquiry summoned Mr Ankrah to answer questions about Ghana's participation in the tournament.

Ghana will play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Qatar.