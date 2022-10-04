2022 World Cup: Ghana have quality to impress in Qatar, says assistant coach Dramani

Ghana assistant coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani believes the Black Stars will impress at the World Cup in Qatar because they have the quality to do so.

The four-time African champions recently played two pre-World Cup friendlies, and they failed to impress in both games.

They were woeful against Brazil, losing 3-0, and they weren't clinical against Nicaragua, only winning 1-0 against a side ranked 139th in the world.

As a result, many Ghanaians have lost faith in the team and believe they will be eliminated in the first round, failing to advance from Group H, which also includes Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

But Dramani is absolutely upbeat, saying to Graphic Sports: "We will impress because I believe we have the quality and learning curve to show but in a modest and humble manner".

Ghana will play Switzerland in another friendly on November 17, 2022, by which time Addo's World Cup squad would have been finalized.

The Black Stars will face Portugal in their first match in Qatar a week later before taking on South Korea and Uruguay.