2022 World Cup: Ghana needs to identify one strong style of play and master it - Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan says the Black Stars must define and master a particular pattern of play ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

According to the all-time top scorer of the Black Stars, the current team lacks that system of play which will propel the team to glory.

“”Ghana needs to identify one strong system and master it", the 34-year-old said in an interview on Joy TV.

“We have good players but we need to find the right system and be very good at it.

"We can make tweaks when necessary but we need one system that one system that we are very good at.”, he added.

Asamoah Gyan lauded the team's performances against Brazil and Nicaragua in the two international friendlies played as part of preparations ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The former Sunderland striker holds the record as the most African player with the most goals at the World Cup.

Asamoah Gyan has reiterated his desire to play at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in November in an interview with the BBC.

Ghana are in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.