2022 World Cup: Ghana not among favourites to win- bookmakers

2010 World Cup quarter-finalist, Ghana, will need a miracle to win the 2022 tournament in Qatar, according to bookmakers.

The Black Stars have been far from convincing in recent times, leaving their chances of winning the Mundial thin.

Having had a poor Africa Cup of Nations, the four-time African champions bounced back to qualify for the World Cup after edging Nigeria in the playoffs.

However, struggles in games against Brazil and the Central African Republic made it clear, Ghana are not among favourites for the competition.

Meanwhile, bookmakers have tipped Brazil to win the tournament with an odd of 9/2 followed by holders France, whose chances are 33/5. Argentina is the next on the list of favourites to win the World Cup.

England follow in fourth with an odd of 17/2 and Ghana's group opponent Portugal are the eight favourite team to win the World Cup with the odd of 16/1.

Spain are 9/1, Germany are 11/1, the Netherlands 29/2, Belgium 18/1, and Denmark are 35/1 to win the trophy on December 18th in Qatar.