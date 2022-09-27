2022 World Cup: Ghana to get semblance of regular starting line-up in Qatar during today's friendly against Nicaragua

Ghana head coach Otto Addo is expected to get his regular starting lineup for this year's World Cup in Qatar during today's friendly against less fancied Nicaragua.

Addo handed debuts to three new players in Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Salisu and Inaki Williams when the Black Stars lost to five-time World champions Brazil few days ago.

Ghana were beaten 3-0 by Brazil at the Stade Oceane in Le Havre, Friday last Friday with Marquinhos and Richarlison getting all the goals for the Seleçao.

Addo will definitely ring changes to the team that will face Nicaragua at the Estadio Francisco Artés Carrasco in Lorca on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands new boys Stephan Ambrosius and Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer who didn't play a part in last Friday's game will get the chance to face Nicaragua.

Antoine Semenyo, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh Elisha Owusu, Salisu, Williams and Lamptey are all expected to get a starting berth today as Addo continues to look for his ideal team for the Mundial.

However, the Black Stars will be missing the services of Arsenal star Thomas Partey who has returned to London after suffering an injury scare during warm up ahead of the Brazil encounter.

Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku is also a doubt to face the Blue and Whites from Cental America.