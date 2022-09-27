2022 World Cup: Ghana trainer Otto Addo to decide on players to be axed from squad after Nicaragua friendly

Ghana coach Otto Addo will decide which players will be omitted from the squad after Tuesday’s international friendly against Nicaragua in Spain.

The Black Stars play the Central American side in a second friendly as part of preparations ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Otto Addo speaking to German news outlet Bild, confirmed 70 percent of the called up to the squad for the friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua will make his final squad for the 2022 World Cup.

"70 percent of the players currently on international duty with Ghana's squad who meet Nicaragua in Lorca, Spain on Tuesday will be in Qatar, Addo told Bild.

“The remaining 30 percent will be “tight decisions”.

"We're watching the players closely for the next few games to see who could play for Qatar in October," added the 47-year-old.

The Dortmund trainer has hinted he is still open to calling some new players to augment his squad ahead of the World Cup in November.

Otto Addo made changes to his squad in the second half in that 3-0 defeat against Brazil.

Ghana’s squad were boosted by the arrival of Inaki Williams and Tariq Lamptey in that game as the Black Stars prevented Brazil from scoring more goals.

Otto Addo will have a fair idea on his squad for the 2022 World Cup after two international friendlies.

Ghana has been placed in Group H of the 2022 World Cup against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.