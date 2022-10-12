2022 World Cup: Ghana will present a strong squad at the tournament- Ghana FA Vice president

Ghana FA Vice president Mark Addo says the Black Stars will present a formidable team ahead of the 2022 World Cup

Ghana will face Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars played two international friendlies in September against Brazil and Nicaragua as part of preparations ahead of the tournament.

Ghana lost 3-0 to Brazil and defeated Nicaragua by a lone goal as part of preparations.

Coach Otto Addo used the two games to assess the new players to join the team and also finalized on his squad for the mundial.

According to the Chairman of the Black Stars management committee, he is confident Ghana will present a strong squad for the tournament.

“ The team [Black Stars] is restructuring in terms of the way they want to play and all the new players coming in. I am very confident that we will present a very strong team. You can see from the talents that we have a strong talent pool. I am sure we will do well”.

The Black Stars will play Switzerland on November 17, in their final pre-World Cup match, before the tournament starts three days later.

“When we play against Switzerland, you guys will see a very strong team that is prepared and ready to play for laurels.”

Ghana has been paired in Group H of the World Cup with Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

Qatar 2022 starts on November 20, 2022 with Ghana’s first game against Portugal on November 24, 2022.