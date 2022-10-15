2022 World Cup: Ghanaian Yunus Musah tipped to play major role for United States

Yunus Musah had the opportunity to play for Ghana, having been born to Ghanaian parents, but chose to represent the United States, where he was born, and has become an important member of the USMNT since making his debut in 2020.

The Valencia midfielder helped the US qualify for the World Cup, and as long as he stays healthy, he should play a significant role in how far the US goes in the tournament in Qatar.

Musah was not present during the United States' final two friendlies before the World Cup due to a groin strain.

His absence exposed just how crucial he has become to this team, even at such a young age.

The 19-year-old has not only made waves since becoming a regular in Valencia's first team, but more importantly, he has proven to be the most productive link between the US attack and midfield.

Musah did return to the field for Valencia's most recent game against Osuna, so he appears on track to return to full health for Qatar, in what would be a significant boost for the group.

He has registered two assists in six appearances this season.

The United States are in a difficult group with England, Iran, and Wales.