2022 World Cup: Inaki Williams will lead the Black Stars attack at the tournament- Laryea Kingston 

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston says he expects Inaki Williams to lead the Black Stars attack going to the World Cup.

The Atletico Bilbao forward made his debut for Ghana international friendly against Brazil after switching his nationality in June.

Inaki also made his first start against Nicaragua which the Black Stars won by a lone goal.

The Spanish-born was impressive upfront with his speedy runs and moving into space despite not finding the back of the net.

According to Laryea Kingston, Inaki has a lot of experience and is confident he will lead the Black Stars attack at the World Cup.

“For me what Inaki [Williams] did in the game was very positive.

“I know most of the players that he played with, they are not used to him.

“He made a lot of positive runs, very good runs that created a lot of spaces for Kudus Mohammed, Fatawu Issahaku and Osman Bukari around the box.

“Sometimes you encourage strikers to make runs to deceive the opponents, just to stretch the opponents across the pitch.

“So it’s not necessary that if you make a run, you will get the ball.

“I’m sure Inaki Williams where he has played football up to, he understands all these dynamics in the game.

“I see him as someone that is going to lead our striking position in the tournament because of the experience and all I have seen about him as a technical person.

“Inaki Williams did not get enough balls but he did the right thing against Nicaragua.” Laryea Kingston told Radio Gold Talk Sport.