2022 World Cup: It doesn’t make sense to bench Andre Ayew – Dr Lawrence Tetteh

Dr Lawrence Tetteh, Founder and President of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, has dismissed calls for Black Stars captain Andre Ayew to play a substitute role for Ghana at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Dr Lawrence Tetteh explained on GTV's Breakfast show that the former West Ham star has worked hard for this country and does not deserve to be treated as a bench warmer.

He argued that Dede Ayew has made numerous sacrifices that cannot be overlooked. The renowned evangelist also stated that those calling for the Black Stars captain to be benched are simply jealous of the player's success.

“Dede Ayew is an inspirer, he has been with the youth team even when he was much younger and they won the u-20 World Cup,” he said.

“He has been consistent with the Black Stars, today as we speak now he is the only one who has more caps than Asamoah Gyan. So, you don’t throw away people who have laboured.

“This notion that Ghanaians being jealous and envious of people's success we must stop it. Dede Ayew is a good footballer, he’s played very well and he is currently the captain. If you want to get the unity that we needed for the team, then we need someone like him.

“If we bench him for the new players that have come, you’ve demoralised the team and people will not die for the country. So, it doesn’t make sense at all,” Dr Lawrence Tetteh stated.

Ayew has been in excellent form leading up to his third World Cup, having played in the 2010 and 2014 editions. He has three goals in his last five Al Sadd games.

Ghana will face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage.