2022 World Cup: Kwesi Nyantakyi tips Brazil to win tournament

Kwesi Nyantakyi has predicted that Brazil will win the 2022 World Cup based on recent results and the calibre of players in their squad.

According to the former president of the Ghana Football Association, the five-time world champions have a realistic chance.

"I will wish for Ghana to win the World Cup. But realistically, if you look at this Brazil team, they can win the World Cup. They have a very strong team. I won't be surprised if they win it," Nyantakyi said on KINGS TVGH SPORTS.

Brazil recently beat Ghana 3-0 in a pre-World Cup friendly and followed it up with a strong performance that saw them batter Tunisia.

They are unbeaten in their last 15 games. In all, the Brazilian national team has since July 2021, recorded 12 wins and 3 draws with 39 goals scored and 6 goals conceded. Notably, the team has kept a clean sheet 9 times.

Brazil played Ghana to test themselves because they have Cameroon in their World Cup group. Switzerland and Serbia complete Group G.