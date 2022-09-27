2022 World Cup: Nicaragua friendly to decide on fringe players to join Black Stars final squad

Ghana coach Otto Addo will have an idea of assessing some fringe players capable of making his World Cup squad as they face Nicaragua in an international friendly on Tuesday.

The Black Stars play the Caribbean side at the Estadio Francisco Artes Carrasco, in Spain as part of preparations ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The Dortmund trainer has hinted that 70 percent of the squad called up for the September friendlies will make the team to the World Cup and the rest will be tight decisions to be taken on player selection.

Otto Addo fielded the team that played in the qualifiers against Brazil which they lost 3-0 on Friday.

Speaking ahead of the game against Nicaragua, Coach Otto Addo admitted to making mistakes in his starting lineup.

The 47-year-old will now get the opportunity to watch some of the new players to play in the Nicaragua friendly and get to decide if they are ready for the World Cup.

Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey and Mohammed Salisu made a huge impression in their debut against Brazil and are major candidates ahead of the World Cup.

The likes of Stephan Ambrosius, Ransford Yeboah Koningsdorffer, Alidu Seidu, Felix-Afena Gyan and others will have to prove they deserve a spot in the team ahead of the Mundial.