2022 World Cup: Nobody sees us as favourites, which is expected - Ghana captain Andre Ayew

Ghana captain Andre Ayew is unconcerned about pundits not picking the Black Stars to advance from Group of Death because he believes they will surprise everyone in Qatar.

Ghana’s first game is against former European champions Portugal. Following that, they will face South Korea and then Uruguay to wrap up the group stage.

Ghana have been not tipped to qualify from their group, but Ayew, a member of the 2010 squad that reached the last eight in South Africa, believes Black Stars can defy pundits’ predictions.

"We have a chance. Nobody sees us as favourites, which is expected. So we know we’re not going into any of the matches as favourites but we’re there to fight and make an impact. No doubt it will be a very difficult group for every team and all we have to do is be ready, focused, determined, full squad and have a bit of luck.

If we have our full squad, we can seriously disrupt a lot of teams. I am not concerned because I know what Ghana is capable of.

Ayew will tie Asamoah Gyan as Ghana’s most capped player if he plays in Tuesday’s friendly against Nicaragua.

The Al Sadd forward debuted for the Black Stars in 2007 and has played 108 games, scoring 23 goals.