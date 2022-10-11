2022 World Cup: Otto Addo charged to make bold team selection

Former Ghana goalkeeper Joe Carr has challenged Black Stars coach Otto Addo to make bold decisions ahead of the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

Carr wants Otto Addo and his assistants to make bold decisions in team selection for games, with form preceding player reputation.

"I watched the two friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua, and what I realized was that while the Stars lost against Brazil as a result of panic by our players, and their desire to whitewash the Nicaragua team to make amends for their heavy loss against Brazil caused the Black Stars to squander numerous chances created," Carr told the Graphic Sports in an interview.

"So far, we are on course so far as our preparations are concerned and I strongly believe that in case we meet Brazil again, or meet any top-ranked team, they cannot run over us as happened last month."

He claimed that if the Black Stars had been any other team, they would have conceded more goals in the second half after falling behind 0-3 in the first. However, the team were able to keep the Brazilians at bay and match them squarely in the second half.

He believes that the way the team improved their game in the second half ensured that they would not be the whipping boys as feared in Qatar.

Ghana will play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage of the World Cup that gets underway on Novemeber 20.