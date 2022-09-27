2022 World Cup: Performance of Ghanaian players abroad will over next month help decide on final squad

Ghana coach Otto Addo remains undecided over his final squad ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The team is currently in Spain preparing for their penultimate friendly before the World Cup in November.

And although some players were left out of the friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua, Otto Addo will make his decision based on performances in the next month.

The former Ghana player is casting his net wide as he monitors every Ghanaian player at their club level before naming his final squad.

Meanwhile, most of the players involved in the international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua are expected to make the squad.

Otto Addo was not overly convinced by the performance of his players against Brazil, but insists some lessons were learnt from the match.

The game against Nicaragua will give the Borussia Dortmund technician more insight on his players.

Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer, Stephan Ambrosius and Alidu Seidu are expected to feature in Tuesday's game.