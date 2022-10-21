2022 World Cup: Portugal star Diogo Jota ruled out of tournament due to calf injury

Portugal won't have the services of Diogo Jota at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar after the forward has been ruled out due to a calf injury, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

Jota was taken out of Sunday’s with pain in the latter stages when Liverpool beat Manchester City at Anfield in the Premier League.

Scan reports confirmed that the Portugal international will not require surgery but he won’t play again until the new year, thus missing the Mundial.

"It’s not good news on Diogo. He will miss the World Cup," Klopp confirmed.

"It is very sad news for the boy, and for us as well of course and for Portugal. It will have a big impact.

"He will not be in for a long time, we’re talking about months. I don’t want to put a number on it because I always hope in the middle of the rehab there is a very positive development and we can cut some days off."

Jota expressed his disappointment for missing out on the World Cup with the injury on Twitter.

"After such a good night at Anfield mine ended in the worst way ! In the last minute one of my dreams collapsed 💔 I will be one more supporting from the outside, club and country, and fighting to be back as soon as possible 🙏 You'll Never Walk Alone."

https://twitter.com/DiogoJota18/status/1582358532971991041?t=1kgXSZ60Jlyu5TOOVyQ2ZQ&s=19

Portugal begin their World Cup campaign against Ghana on November 24, 2022 at the 974 Stadium before taking on Uruguay and South Korea in the remaining Group H matches.