2022 World Cup: Prince Tagoe names three players who can help Ghana excel in Qatar

Former Ghana striker Prince Tagoe has backed three players to take charge and help the Black Stars excel at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Tagoe believes Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, and Daniel-Kofi Kyereh are exceptional players, and that if they give their all, the Black Stars will defy pundits' expectations.

Black Stars are the tournament's lowest-ranked team and are not expected to advance from Group H, which includes Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

"Black Stars can only make a positive impact at the World Cup if Kudus Mohammed, Jordan Ayew and Daniel Kofi-Kyereh can give Ghana 80% of their performance at club level," he said on Angel TV.

Ghana will open their tournament campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by South Korea four days later, and Uruguay on December 2.