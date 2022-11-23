2022 World Cup: Sammy Kuffour sure Ghana will beat Portugal

Black Stars management committee member Sammy Kuffour believes the team will get off to a winning start at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The four-time African champions face Portugal in what appears to be a difficult first match, but a former Ghana and Bayern Munich star believes the Black Stars will prevail.

“The Black Stars need to control the game and play to our best," the former Bayern Munich defender said.

“They should not think about the best players Portugal has. If we focus on one player, they will surprise us.

“They must play collectively as a unit. I know things have changed at the training and I am confident the team will triumph against Portugal," he added.

The match will take place in Doha at Stadium 974 with kick-off at 16:00GMT.