2022 World Cup: Tickets sold out for Ghana-Brazil friendly match in France

The match tickets for Ghana's international friendly match against five-time World Cup champions Brazil have been sold out hours before kick-off on Friday.

The Black Stars tackle the Seleçao in a pre-World Cup preparatory game at the Stade Océane in France with kick-off at 18:30 GMT

The Stade Océane (or Grand Stade du Havre) is a football stadium in Le Havre, France. Its capacity is 25,178 all-seated and it is the home ground of Le Havre AC.

It replaces the Stade Jules Deschaseaux as the club's home stadium.

Its inauguration was 12 July 2012, with a friendly fixture between Le Havre AC and Lille.

GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm that match tickets printed for the upcoming match were sold out at Thursday, September 22, 2022.

This has left many other people who were interested in attending the game worried.

Brazil will be parading super stars like Neymar, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Vinicius Jr, Casemiro amongst others to face the four-time African champions.

The Black Stars aren't left of the super stars as they also come into the game with names such as Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey and Mohammed Kudus.