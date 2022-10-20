2022 World Cup: Uruguay defender Ronald Araujo remains injury doubt for tournament

Uruguay are likely to face Ghana at the World Cup on December 2 without defender Ronald Araujo who remains an injury doubt for the tournament that starts on November 20.

The Finnish doctor Lasse Lempainen, who operated on Ronald Araujó for his right leg adductor avulsion that he suffered in the September 27 friendly game between Uruguay and Iran said: "he will start training very soon", but who still cannot say if the defender will be able to reach the World Cup.

When asked, can you say if Araujo will be able to reach the World Cup? He replied: "No, we are only in the initial phase and we are focused on the next two weeks."

In an interview with the newspaper Marca, the surgeon explained all the details about the situation of the Uruguayan defender.

"He has an adductor injury on the right side. Adductor injuries occur in the groin area and affect abduction movement. The adductors work with the quadriceps to ensure balance and are vital for the pelvic motion necessary for playing soccer.

"They are also incredibly important muscle groups for soccer players to be able to turn, shoot and perform coordination movements. Ronald had that type of injury and after the MRI, meeting and clinical examination, the operation was clearly the right thing to do."

Araujo underwent surgery on Wednesday the 28th of September in Finland.

Before the December 2 meeting between and Uruguay, the two teams would have other group H opponents Portugal and South Korea.