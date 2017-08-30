22 players report for first Black Stars training ahead of Congo clash

The Black Stars held their first training session at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Tuesday ahead of their much anticipated 2018 World Cup qualifier clash against the Red Devils of Congo.

The team launched its first full-scale training on Tuesday at the Baba Yara Stadium after Monday's unobtrusive session, which saw only eleven out the twenty-four invited players turn up.

The four-time Africa champions launched its first full-scale training on Tuesday that saw the technical team engage the 22 of the 24 invited players in a series of drills which lasted for over an hour and half.

Left back Lumor Agbenyenu, who featured in Portimonense 2-1 home loss to Maritimo in the Portuguese Liga NOS on Monday and striker Rapheal Dwamena who is having a further medical check in England were the two omissions from the squad but they are expected to join the team on Wednesday.

Below are the players who were present are:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori, Lawrence Atizigi, Joseph Addo

Defenders: Harrison Afful, Jeffery Schlupp, John Boye, Daniel Amartey, Jonathan Mensah, Nicholas Opoku, Joseph Attamah

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Andre Ayew, Kwadwo Poku, Christian Atsu, Edwin Gyasi, Gideon Waja, Alfred Duncan, Afriyie Acquah, Ebenezer Ofori, Thomas Agyepong,

Strikers: Asamoah Gyan and Jordan Ayew

