42ND SWAG AWARDS: Sandra Owusu-Ansah wins promising star of the year

Enterprising Black Maidens and Princesses star Sandra Owusu-Ansah was voted the 2016 SWAG Most Promising Star of the Year following her marvelous show at the U17 and U20 Women's World Cups.

Sandra,17, was very instrumental at the 2016 U17 Women's World Cup, emerging lady of the match twice before Ghana's sad exit from the Tournament in Jordan.

She was swiftly drafted into the Black Princesses side that was playing at the U20 Women's World Cup in Papua New Guinea where she emerged the lady of the match again in the only game she played for the side.

The former student of Ahmadiya Senior High School was nominated by CAF in the catagory of the 2016 Most Promising Footballer of the Year, which she eventually lost to Manchester City star Kelechi Iheanacho.

