'Am here to win trophies' – Luga tells Kotoko players

New Asante Kotoko head coach Zdravko Lugarusic has ignited the thirst for trophies in the Porcupine Family by telling his players he isn’t in Ghana “For fun but to win trophies”. He said this as he met the playing body and the technical team on Tuesday at Adako Jachie.

The Croatian was handed a two year deal by Asante Kotoko to lead the technical direction of the club and has not hesitated in telling his players what he aims at.

"You know why you are here” Zdravko told the players moments after he had been introduced to them by Management.

"Kotoko is for trophies; league and cups and you have your bonuses as you win. We are not here for fun. I don’t know all of you but I know names. I’ve heard a lot of good things about you. We can't do it if you wouldn't help us to do it" he told Asantekotokosc.com.

Luga, as he is popularly known in Ghana boastfully told his players he has vast knowledge of the game both in Europe and on the African continent and will use his experience to guide the side to win trophies.

"African players are gifted with skill. You can do anything with the ball, you can do whatever you want with it. My job is to teach you how to run and think at the same time. You have to run and think at the same time. You have to improve on your running in the game without the ball and with the ball" he noted.

The former King Faisal gaffer reposed confidence in assistant coach Michael Osei.

Luga, who was accompanied by Executive Chairman, Dr. Kwame Kyei stayed on to watch the day's training which was supervised by Michael Osei.

