APOLOGY: GHANAsoccernet apologises to new Kotoko coach Zdravko Lugarusic over CV publication

GHANASoccernet wishes to apologize to Zdravko Lugarusic and Asante Kotoko over a publication about his CV positing it was fabricated.

The agent of the coach has unequivocally indicated that his client was poached by Asante Kotoko and did not apply for the job let alone to present any CV.

The coach, therefore, did not present any CV to land the job as the story carried.

The agent and coach claim all records on his curriculum vitae are correct.

We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused.

Lugarusic has been appointed to take charge of Kotoko on a two - year contract and GHANAsoccernet wish him all the best and pledge our support in whatever way possible.

