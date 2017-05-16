AshantiGold coach C.K Akunnor discloses his reasons for joining the club

Charles Akunnor has opened up the lid on why he joined AshantiGold despite their flirtation with relegation in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Akunnor, 43, left high flying division one side Dreams to take up the challenge of coaching premier league strugglers AshantiGold despite their position on the league log where they are jostling to avoid the drop.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Abusua FM, Akunnor disclosed that he needed to take up a new challenge in his coaching career hence his decision to join AshantiGold.

“A lot of people might not understand why I made such decision to join AshantiGold, this because I was comfortable at Dreams FC and remember i am also growing up as a coach and if am able to take Ashgold from that difficult situation, people will remember me for that.”

“By God’s Grace, if we are able to put things in place, we will survive relegation.”

“We have been able to identify the problems but it is a collective responsibility. I mean the management, supporters and the most important thing is the players because they are on the field.”

“Ashgold will definitely sign some players but it will not be easy to sign all the players or the right players u want because of the time."

“Today is the last day so we will try to sign about three players. We need players who can work very hard.”

“All the department need to be strengthened. I mean from goalkeeper to the last man. We need the support of the fans at this difficult time. I have the believe that Ashgold will bounce back.”

Akunnor picked his first victory with the Obuasi-based side over the weekend when they defeated Wa All Stars 1-0 to move out from the bottom of the table to 15th position.

