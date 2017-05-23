Kotoko coach Steve Polack wants to build "good and competitive" team

Asante Kotoko coach Steve Polack is eager to build a very good and competitive team after tasting a win in his first game as coach of the club against Proud United in the MTN FA Cup last Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors progressed to the round of 16 of the FA Cup after toiling to beat second-tier side Proud United in Swedru courtesy a 77th minute goal by Baba Mahama.

Prior to the match, Kotoko had recorded just a win in any of their last nine games in all competitions, which prompted management to make drastic changes in the technical bench and appointed former Berekum Chelsea technical director Steve Polack as their new gaffer.

“I am happy for getting this win, I want to create a very good and solid team,” says Polack on Nhyira FM.

“I know every player have a preferred food, but we all decided to control their diet, not me alone, all the members of the technical team.’’

“The players know they have to work extra harder, because I will pick the ones I know are in form for matches.”

“We are working on putting smiles back on the faces of all Kotoko fans and bring them back to fill the stands in the stadium.”

Kotoko will play Tema Youth in the opening fixture of the second round of Ghana Premier League.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)