5 things to know about Sports Minister nominee Isaac Asiamah

“There is the need for us to streamline Ghanaian sports and put it on a firm footing and all of us in Ghana will agree with that. We have a tremendous heritage in this area and it is time for that heritage to speak in this country whether it is football, athletics or boxing.”

I think that the energy, experience, exposure and dynamism that Isaac Asiamah has is the right mixture for us.

Hopefully, now we will have a new age in sports in Ghana especially in making the connection between the official sporting hierarchy and the schools which ought to be the sources of sports people.

That connection is what I believe Isaac Asiamah can make.”

The above are the words of H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo when he announced his nominee for the Youth & Sports Ministry.

The Sporting Public know Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah as the Member Of Parliament for Atwima Mponua constituency, Ashanti Region.

But there are some few things you need to know about the man put in charge of our sports.

He was born on the eve of Christmas 1975 at Tano Dumasi, Ashanti Region. He is married with three children. He graduated from University of Ghana, Legon with a Bachelor of Arts in Geography and Resource Development with Political Science in the year 2000. He has an Executive Masters in Governance and Leadership from GIMPA. Asiamah entered the Parliament of Ghana at the young age of 29 in 2005. He is currently in his 3rd term in the law making body. Sports is not new to him having served on the Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth, Sports and Culture, and rising to become the Chairperson of the same committee. His real impact was After the Brazil 2014 fiasco when he advocated for a bipartisan committee to investigate happenings in Brazil, but the government of the day opted for a commission of inquiry leading to the formation of the famous Justice Dzamefe Commission. His approach would have been more effective. Somewhere last year, he labeled the Nii Lante Vanderpuye, the out-going Sports Minister as ignorant and incompetent in response to his comment tagging the Ghana Premier League as unattractive. He argued that a minister should help promote the various Sporting Disciplines under his ministry and if you are failing to do that, you shouldn’t destroy the brand with your mouth. He called on then President John Mahama to sack Nii Lante Vanderpuye as the Minister of Youth and Sports.

As we welcome him to the Youth & Sports Ministry, we hope he will promote the various Sporting Disciplines the way he wanted his predecessor to do.

By Rahman Osman

Follow on twitter @iamrahmanosman

