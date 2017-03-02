5 top reasons to hand the Black Stars job to Maxwell Konadu

By Saani Abacha

The highest mangerial seat in the football fraternity in Ghana has been handed to Maxwell Konado albeit on temporal basis. The vice trainer for the flagship team in the land landed the job upon the recommendations from an interim team tasked with the appointment of the new black Star manager.

With an expected lengthy list of applicants set to bid for the job in the coming days , fans and pundits alike have been pondering as to whether a local trainer or another expatriate boss will land the job. Here are the top five reasons why the appointment of Maxwell Konado should be made permanent even if backed by a technical director.

As the head coach of the local version of the Black Stars, it is only natural to elevate the former Kumasi Asante Kotoko trainer to continue the progression laid by the technical team. The former Ghana international led the Local Black Stars for such a longer period to gain enough experience for the top spot in the land. A confirmation from the team will only allow Maxwell Konado to usher in the plans he has for the talents spotted and horn in the local Black Stars.

Aside his experience as the local black Stars head coach, Maxwell has acted as the second in command to both Avrant Grant and country man Kwesi Appiah in the dugout for the Black Stars. The experience trainer has been with Black Stars for over four years now and knows the Black Star beyond the playing pitch and his appointment as the head coach will only smoothen the transition process from Avrant Grant onto the new manager. With a number of tournaments under his belt as the assistant manager to the team , Maxwell Konado will have no problem unleashing the master plan used by his former bosses. The retired Ghana international could not have placed himself in any better place for the top seat with his rich experience as an assistant trainer.

As a former player himself , Maxwell Konado has built a strong relationship with the playing squad that will only facilitate his job in the future once appointed. Noted for his frank nature , Maxwell Konado only needed the blessings of Ghanaians to end Ghana’s trophy hoodoo with the strong relationships he has with the players.

Having won a number of trophies both as a player and a manager, the winning mentality of Maxwell is not in doubt at all going into his new position as the Black Stars interim boss. With two successive league trophies with Kumasi Asante Kotoko in his last managerial duty at the club level , Maxwell Konado has enjoyed a trophy laden campaign both on and off the pitch. His imminent confirmation will only add to his burgeoning career that includes a silver medal with the Local Black Stars in 2011.

Blessed with the ego to whip the cane when needed , the issue of decipline in the team has been put to bed. The former Wa All Stars and Kumasi Asante Kotoko tactician earned his place at the top of the managerial log thanks to his strong character and bold mind . The soft spoken Maxwell Konado revolves his managerial job around committed and decipline players and a place at the top of the Black Stars job will only offer him the chance to bring on board willing to die for the nation.

Source: Sportscrusader.com

