Dreams FC coaches back to post after training course in Germany

Head Coach of Dreams FC Karim Zito and his assistant Winfred Dormon have returned to Ghana after a three-week in-service training workshop with German Bundesliga II side Greuther Furth.

The two coaches arrived in Ghana on Sunday night following an intensive three-week interactive session with the technical team of the German outfit..

Zito and Dormon toured the training facilities of Greuther Furth and held talks with officials of the club bothering on many issues of technicalities to enhance their technical know-how.

The visit, which part of the partnership between the two clubs, is expected to boost the confidence of the coaches and to prepare them for their new challenge in the Ghana Premier League.

Dreams FC gained promotion over the weekend back to the Ghana Premier League following their victory over giants Okwawu United in Zone 3 of the Divison One League on Sunday.

