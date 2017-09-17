Ghana’s World Cup Opponent’s Egypt Counting On Red Hot Form Of Mohammed Salah To See Off Rivals

The general feeling in Egypt is that as long as Mohammed Sallah is in this kind of them and with the advantage they have, the Pharaoh will take some stopping.

They hold a healthy 4 Points lead over Ghana and will seal a berth to the World Cup if they pick up all three points against Congo in Egypt.

Ghana still has a sticky, slippery game against Uganda in Kampala and will be praying that the Red Devils of Congo upset mighty Egypt next month in Alexandria.

Salah is the new king of Egyptian football taking over from Mohammed Aboutrika and hoping to march the Pharaohs back to where they believe they belong.

He was on the scoresheet again as Liverpool were held by a very determined Burnley side who held on to take a point from Anfield.

