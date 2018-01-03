REVEALED: Andre Ayew ended 2017 as the highest scorer for West Ham United in the league

Andre Ayew might be enduring his worst spell in English football but he has still scored more league goals than any West Ham in the last twelve months.

The 28-year-old ended 2017 as the highest goal scorer with 10 goals to his name 1 more more than Michail Antonio who has struggled for both form and fitness this season.

West Ham’s league record in 2017: Played: 39 Won: 10 Drew: 11 Lost: 18 For: 45 Against: 70 Goal difference: -25 Points: 41 Top scorer: Andre Ayew 8 goals pic.twitter.com/gotP81gATS — Hammers Social (@hammers_social) December 31, 2017

The Ghanaian has been on the peripheral since David Moyes took over from Slaven Bilic though he still has 3 goals to his name this season-only Marko Anautovic (5) and Havier Hernandez (4) have scored more this season.

Ayew watched from the bench timidly as West Ham recovered from a goal down to win 2-1 thanks to a brace from Andry Caroll.

The Ghanaian looks less settled at the Olympic stadium with talks of a possible departure in the January transfer window growing by the day.

West Ham United’s win against West Brom moved them out of the relegation zone moving to 16th on the league log with 21 points.

By Rahman Osman

Follow on twitter @iamrahmanosman

