A day I will never forget – Daniel-Kofi Kyereh after scoring first goal for Freiburg

Freiburg defeated Mainz 05 2-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday, with Daniel-Kofi Kyereh scoring his first goal.

The attacker has been in excellent form in recent weeks and has finally scored for the German side following his summer switch.

Kyereh joined Freiburg from St Pauli in July after scoring 13 goals and providing 11 assists the previous season, but he has had to wait two months for his first goal.

Before the international break, the 26-year-old picked up his first assist and returned with a bang, scoring a great goal for Freiburg, who are second in the Bundesliga table.

The 26-year-old expressed his joy on his social channels: "A day I will never forget," wrote the Freiburg player.

01.10.22 ✍🏾 A day i will never forget!

Happy about the W and my first Bundesliga Goal ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UaLYBhb8yc — Daniel Kofi Kyereh (@kofi_kyereh17) October 1, 2022

For Kyereh it was not only his first Bundesliga goal but also his first goal in Freiburg dress.

After coming off the bench in the 3-0 loss to Brazil, he was Ghana's best player in the 1-0 win over Nicaragua last week.

He is hoping to make Ghana's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November.