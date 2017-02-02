"A job to do, carry Ghana along" PFAG urges Black Stars

The players union of Ghana is urging the Black Stars to continue making Ghana proud by qualifying to the finals and winning the AFCON currently ongoing in Gabon.

The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) says the gradual return of love and affection for the Black Stars by Ghanaians is a cherished gesture that must be sustained, thanking all for the patriotism and unity displayed and urging for continuous support for the team.

" The Black Stars are closer to the trophy and bravery and great fighting spirit has so far been displayed by the players. PFAG is proud of the players and hope we move into full gear,counting on the support of the FA,Ministry of Youth and Sports and the government and people of Ghana to survive the last two hurdles ", a PFAG statement released on Thursday said.

Ghana plays Cameroun today in the semifinals of the competition with the winner meeting Egypt,who defeated Burkina Faso 4-3 on penalties on Saturday.

