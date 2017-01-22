Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Abdul-Halik Hudu meets former Inter Allies mate Joseph Aidoo during Hammarby IF observation

Published on: 22 January 2017
Abdul-Halik Hudu (left) and Joseph Aidoo

Inter Allies whiz kid Abdul-Halik Hudu met former teammate Joseph Aidoo at Swedish side Hammarby.

The highly rated Ghanaian kid is expected to boost his confidence ahead of the start of the new Ghana Premier League season on February 4.

It's unclear however, if the teenager ill be handed a deal after the training session.

Halik Hudu was voted Ghana Premier League Most Promising Player last season.

