Abdul Salam Yakubu: Ebenezer Ofori has a great future with the Black Stars

President of New Edubiase United Yakubu Abdul Salam has predicted a great future for AIK midfielder Ebenezer Ofori in the Black Stars saying he will offer Avram Grant a lot of options in his side.

Ofori, 23, was one of the seven players who were handed a debut call up by the former Chelsea Boss and eventually made it into the 23-man squad.

Following his surprise inclusion, his former club president Abdul Salam says he has a great future with the team.

“Ebenezer is a young player. It is good that he made it into the final list of 23. He will be great addition to the squad,” he said.

“I am not much concerned about his starting role. He has just joined the team. If he gets the chance to play, we will pray for him and the team to succeed. If he doesn’t, we will not be worried because he is a young player and has a great future with the team.”

Ebenezer played for New Edubiase from 2000 to 2013 before making a move to the Swedish side AIK where he has been phenomenal since joining.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

