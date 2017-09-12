Abdul Salam Yakubu upbeat about Black Starlets World Cup title ambitions

Black Starlets management committee member Abdul Salam Yakubu is defiant of his outfit's chances of lifting the forthcoming U-17 FIFA World Cup in India.

The Black Starlets have been drawn in Group A alongside host nation India, USA and Colombia for the impending competition which will kick start on October 6.

Many have expressed their upbeat about the team's title ambition chances following the team's superb performance in the juvenile AFCON tournament in Gabon, despite losing the title to Cameroon in the grand final.

And according to Salam Yakubu, the Black Starlets are poised to add this year's title to their two previous titles when the tournament kicks off

“Where ever I am there is no failure and Ghanaians should just exercise patience for this Starlets team, we shall bring the trophy back home all that we need from Ghanaians is prayers,” Yakubu indicated

“We are just praying that by Wednesday the team will leave Ghana to continue the preparation abroad and get international exposure ahead of the tournament."

The Starlets will embark for United Arab Emirates on Wednesday September 13 where they will continue their preparations at Abu Dhabi.

