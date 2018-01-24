Abednego Tetteh opens goal scoring account for Al Hilal Obeid in pre-season friendly trashing of Al Shendi

Ghanaian striker Abednego Tetteh has opened his scoring account for Sudanese side Hilal Obeid in a pre-season encounter against Al Ahly Shendi on Tuesday evening.

The former Bechem United forward joined Al Hilal Obeid on a two-year deal last month as a free agent ahead of the new season after terminating his contract with Ethiopian side Jimma Abba Jifar .

The lanky poacher wasted no time in endearing himself to the club faithful as he hit the ground running in their 3-0 pre-season friendly win against fellow Sudanese side Al Ahly Shendi.

The 27-year-old striker opened his account for the side in the 37th minute of the game to double Hilal Obeid advantage after Hassan Koko had given them the lead in the 24th minute.

Tetteh provided an assist for Nasr El Shighail in the dying embers of the encounter as Hill Altabaldy run away with a 3-0 victory.

By: Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai on twitter)

