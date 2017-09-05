Abukari Damba supports calls for Black Stars quintuple return after recent crummy performances

Former Ghana goalkeeper Abukari Damba believes coach Kwesi Appiah needs experienced players in his team due to poor performance of the current players.

Appiah, 54, caused a stir with his 24-man squad for Ghana's 2018 FIFA World Cup double header qualifiers against Congo without established names such as Emmanuel Agyemang Badu and Mubarak Wakaso as well as newly signed Eintracht Frankfurt forward Kevin Prince Boateng.

Many criticised the decision of the former Al Khartoum coach and called for the return of the trio into the side, and also team outcast, Kevin Boateng.

And according to Damba, the clarion calls by football populace could be a step in the right direction due to non-performance of players at Kwesi Appiah's disposal.

"Fans are calling for the likes of Wakaso, Badu, Kevin and Muntari because the current crop of players are not good enough," says Damba on Happy FM.

