AC Milan eye Mohammed Kudus as replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Italian giants AC Milan are interested in red-hot Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

The Italian champions have set sights on the 22-year-old as replacement for Sweden forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is expected to leave the club at the end of the season.

The Rossoneris will be left with 35-year-old Olivier Giroud and Divock Origi as their main forwards at the end of the campaign.

And Milan are already hunting for attackers, with Kudus and Atalanta's Danish striker Rasmus Højlund also on their list.

Mohammed Kudus has been on a good run of form in Italy, netting six goals in his last five matches for Ajax.

The Ghana international came close to joining Everton in the summer transfer window after a slow start to the campaign.

However, the Dutch champions stopped his from joining the Toffees.

Mohammed Kudus is currently in the camp of the Black Stars preparing for Ghana second friendly against Nicaragua on Tuesday. He featured as the four times African champions lost to Brazil on Friday night.