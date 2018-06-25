AC Sparta Prague coach Pavel Hapal hails impact of Ghanaian forward Benjamin Tetteh

AC Sparta Prague coach Pavel Hapal has hailed the impact of Ghanaian forward Benjamin Tetteh.

Tetteh,20 opened his scoring account for the Czech side in their 2-1 defeat against Trencin in pre-season on Saturday.

And the Ghanaian, who is expected to firm up his move to the side latest next month, will be key to the side in the upcoming campaign.

And coach Pavel Hapal has been left impressed with the output of the Ghanaian.

"I can definitely mention other good performers. In the first match we liked the revival in the right back.

"Tetteh is strong but unfortunately he was a little hurt at the beginning of training. But he fell into the team and played a decent game." he said.

The lanky forward joined AC Sparta Prague on loan last week from Belgian giants Standard Liege.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Czech top flight side Bohemians 1905 but failed to glitter due to injury problems, having netted 2 goals in 20 appearances in all competitions.