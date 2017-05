Ghana forward David Accam's lone strike secured the maximum points for Chicago Fire against D. C United.

After the Fire were unable to take advantage of several chances in the first half, Accam took a pass from Luis Solignac, got behind the back line and scored into the right side of the net in the 52nd minute.

It was Chicago Fire first away win of the season.

Accam has six goals this campaign.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)