Accam's goal against Seattle Sounders nominated for MLS Goal of the Week

Chicago Fire forward David Accam has been nominated for Major League Soccer (MLS) Goal of the Week for his sleek finish in their 4-1 humbling of Seattle Sounders over the weekend.

The Ghanaian poacher put the Men In Red ahead in the 60th minute after Drew Conner, Bastian Schweinsteiger, and Michael de Leeuw linked up a series of passes along the Seattle 18-yard box.

The Dutchman found some space and played a low ball for Accam to arrive onto and coolly place past goalkeeper Stefan Frei.

Accam’s overall performance in the game did not go unnoticed as he's been named in the league’s Team of the Week.

