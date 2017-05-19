'Accomplished' Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoe is Ghana 's first female national team coach

The Ghana FA has appointed Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoe as the country's first ever female coach for a national team.

The well respected former Ghana international has been named the assistant coach of the Black Queens.

Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoe is the first female Ghanaian referee to wear the FIFA badge.

And she has now made further history with her promotion as the second-in command of the country's top female national team.

“What is missing in this country [Ghana] is that we don’t see women running football. [Even] in the field of women football, it is still dominated by men – same for the technical and management teams appointed by the FA,” Ghana FA vice-president George Afriyie said

“For the first time in the history of Ghana football, a former player of the Black Queens, Fifa referee and now a coach is going to occupy the second highest position in the technical team and I’m referring to madam Mercy Tagoe. She has been appointed the assistant coach of the Black Queens.

”We need to help develop and put one of our own there."

The retired FIFA referee is an accomplished woman and further underscores her growing brand.

By Patrick Akoto

