Accra-based Division Two side Emmanuel FC appoint veteran coach JE Sarpong

Veteran trainer JE Sarpong has taken charge of Greater Accra Division Two side Emmanuel FC.

The former Okwahu United and Ebusua Dwarfs coach has been tasked to qualify the team to the Division One League.

''JE Sarpong is currently with Emmanuel FC. He has been training with us for some couple of weeks ahead of the start of the Second Division League next season,'' a source told Kickgh.com

''We're going to give him an ample time to prepare our charges very well as we hope to secure qualification to the First Division League come this season.''

Sarpong was recently in-charge of Division One League side King Solomon FC and has handled Liberty Professionals and Aduana Stars in the Premier League League.

