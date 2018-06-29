Accra Hearts of Oak express condolences to the family of the late Amissah Arthur

Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak have sent a message of condolence to the family of former Vice President of the country, Paa Kwasi Amissah Arthur who passed on early Friday morning.

Amissah Arthur is an avid follower of Acra Hearts of Oak and owned shares at the club. He is said to have collapsed at the Air Force Gym in Accra Friday morning during a workout.

He was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 67-year-old was the third highest shareholder of the Ghana Premier League giants.

He was a silent participant in the running of the Rainbow club despite being one of the major shareholders along with the likes of board chairman and member Togbe Afede XIV and Frank Nelson respectively.

Two years ago, the former Veep was reported to have injected a whopping amount of $100,000 into the club after board chairman Togbe Afede XIV declared there was no money to sign the big-name signings the fans so crave for.

BELOW IS THE RELEASE FROM HEARTS