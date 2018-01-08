Accra Hearts of Oak grab Kotoko reject Evans Quao

Accra Hearts of Oak have opened their arms for rejected Asante Kotoko defender Evans Quao who has started training with the Phobians.

Quao, who was offloaded by the Porcupine Warriors found himself in the Rainbow Family as they assess him for a possible deal.

The former Medeama SC defender was nailed by consistent injuries which hampered his performance for The Reds, necessitating his departure from the Kumasi side.

Ghanasoccernet.com can confirm that the experience center back trained with the Phobians at the Lego Ajax Park in Accra on Monday morning.

Coach Frank Nuttal is expected to assess the defender and make his recommendations before the management takes an action on the player.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

